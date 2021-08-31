At least 1 killed in crash on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Haywood Lane exit.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Metro police reported at least one person was killed in the crash. It is not known if there are any other injuries.

The roadway fully reopened around 9:15 a.m. Vehicles were stopped at the crash site for hours before they were allowed to turn around and drive west in the eastbound lanes to the previous exit.

No additional information was immediately released.