At least 1 killed in crash involving school bus on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was involved in a head-on crash involving a school bus in the Priest Lake area Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike around 5:45 a.m.

Metro police reported the driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle was also injured.

The bus driver and monitor were also injured in the crash. Both were transported by EMS to a local hospital to be checked out. A student on board the bus at the time of the crash was not injured and was picked up by their parent on scene.

Metro police said the bus was an exceptional education bus that was en route to Cora Howe Exceptional School.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.