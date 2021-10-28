Ashland City Police chase, capture man accused of attempting to cash bogus stimulus check

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Ashland City Police Department arrested a Nashville man who allegedly attempted to cash a federal stimulus check.

It happened Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Tennessee Quick Cash on South Main Street in Ashland City.

During the incident, forgery suspect Eddy Odisho decided to run from Ashland City officers.

Bodycam from the officers shows Odisho handing over some documentation, then suddenly he bolted up the ramp and then down some stairs. The two officers cut him off, grabbed him, and put him face down on the asphalt, placing the 34-year-old under arrest.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray says the officers acted professionally.

“They handled the situation well, and they used less force than was necessary which is what we are looking for,” Chief Ray said.

According to police, this all began when the 34-year-old tried to cash a $1,400 federal stimulus check written in the name of another man.

Chief Ray said this is the first time his officers have encountered a check-cashing fraud involving a federal stimulus check.

“That’s the first one we have seen here,” Chief Ray said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Nashville man took his bogus check to Walmart first, but it was declined there.

At the check-cashing place, the clerk reportedly ran the treasury check through a series of safeguards and it showed the check had already been cashed.

Ashland city police arrived as Odisho was leaving. When cops asked him for his identification card, he reportedly handed them a business card.

Odisho then bolted from the police. A few seconds later, he was face down on the ground.

“Well, you never know what type of call you are going on,” said Chief Ray. “It sounds like a worthless check charge at first and then it turns out to be a felony, a couple of felony charges.”

Odisho is currently in the Cheatham County Jail under a $7,500 bond. He is charged with felony forgery, felony criminal simulation and evading.

News 2 asked him for an interview and he declined.

The treasury checks themselves have multiple built-in security measures including a seal, micro-printing and a watermark.