ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ashland City Fire Department aided in the rescue of a young bull stranded in a pond.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they helped the Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department get a bull trapped inside a pond out to safety Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to reach the bull through the ice, secure it with a rope and lead it back up the slippery bank.

The bull is expected to make a full recovery under the farmer’s observation.