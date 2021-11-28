Ashland City authorities work 2 separate vehicle pursuits, one fatal

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ashland City Fire Department worked two separate crashes following pursuits over the weekend, and one of them involved a fatality.

The fire department says both crashes stemmed from drivers attempting to flee from law enforcement. The first crash happened on South Main Street when a car that was speeding left the roadway. After driving through a brick monument sign, the car came to a stop in a bank parking lot.

The second crash happened at Riverbluff Park after a car failed to negotiate a curve along the bank of the Cumberland River. Authorities saw the car leave the roadway and go into the water, becoming full submerged. A boat was deployed and the car was found through sonar imaging.

A diver made three dives to the car and found the driver and a dog. Both the driver and dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

