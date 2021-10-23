Ascension Saint Thomas workers protest hospital’s vaccine policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of healthcare workers participated in a protest against a Nashville hospital’s vaccine requirement.

Some employees at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and their families decided to make their opinions known Saturday afternoon. The hospital is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 12, but protesters say employees should not be penalized because of their beliefs.

“With the vaccine mandate, it’s ‘I don’t get a choice’. I don’t get to say whether ‘no’ or ‘yes’ to what’s being injected into my body. I’m just losing my job after working with COVID for so many months or whatever without a vaccine, and it’s really taking away people’s medical freedom to be honest,” ICU nurse Geni Condon said.

Tennessee reports 48.2 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.