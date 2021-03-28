As smaller creeks fall, rivers they empty into will continue to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With in excess of seven inches of rain in less than 24 hours, numerous creeks were out of their banks causing severe flooding Saturday night.

As those smaller creeks recede, the rivers they empty into will continue to rise, many for several days to come.

Below are the current river stages and their projections for the Harpeth, Duck, and Cumberland Rivers.

Note: These are subject to change.

Harpeth River at Franklin

Harpeth River at Kingston Springs

Duck River at Columbia

Duck River at Centerville

Duck River at Hurricane Mills

Cumberland River at Nashville

Cumberland River at Clarksville

You can keep up with the latest on this interactive map from the National Weather Service.