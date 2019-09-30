As flu season begins experts say best defense is still a flu shot

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN)- The flu can strike at any time, but now is when we start to see the number of cases increase.

CDC data shows flu season occurs in the fall and winter months. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May.

Each year the virus affects the population differently with how many people are affected.

“With the flu, a lot of people say it feels like you were run over by a truck,” said Brian Todd with Metro Public Health Department. “It is sudden. You start having a spiked fever, your body aches, headache chills, sore throat, but the fever 100 or 101 that might be the indicator of influenza.”

Everyone is at risk, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated. The elderly, those with chronic illness, and very young children are at increased risk of developing complications.

“So with flu shots it offers the best protection and there are certain ones who we want to get the flu shot and now is a good time to do that,” said Todd. “Those (who are more at risk) are pregnant women, people who are over 65, and anybody who has a chronic illness.”

Being proactive in your fight against the flu can help. Make sure to wash your hands on a regular basis, get plenty of sleep, eat healthy and stay hydrated.