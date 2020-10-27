As COVID-19 cases spike, some cleaning supplies still hard to find

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early on in the pandemic, panic buying led to a shortage of various products like toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer. While the supply chain has caught up for most of these products, some cleaning supplies are still in short supply.

We spoke to Melissa Eads, Community Relations Manager for Kroger, and she told News 2 disinfecting wipes, in particular, continue to fly off the shelves, “One area that does seem to continue to be a struggle is the disinfecting wipes and cleaning supplies. And it’s purely because manufacturers continue to struggle to keep up with the demand.”

Eads told News 2 manufacturers are working hard to keep up with demand. “As soon as we get it, we put it out. It is one of those things that I know our suppliers continue to look at things that they can do differently. In some instances, they may have stopped making a particular product that isn’t in high demand right now just because they can keep the lines flowing with the product that is in high demand.”

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 numbers and the approaching holidays, panic buying is not expected. Eads also told News 2 no major changes to the supply chain are expected.

“We feel like the supply chain is going to continue to be good. We’re going to continue to keep up, but yes, it’s certainly something that a lot of talks and a lot of planning is going into.”

