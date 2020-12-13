Arvada girl writes letter to Santa asking to ‘stop her sadness’ after deadly house fire

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — During a year when so much has changed, a house at the intersection of Harlan Way and West 76th Avenue in Arvada looks like it always does during the Christmas season.

Nearly every inch of Amber Klein’s front yard is covered with holiday decorations.

“I love Christmas. We’ve been doing it for six years and every year we try and add two or three new ones,” Klein said.

Klein had more than one good excuse not to put up decorations this year. Her husband got COVID in October and then lost his job.

“With the whole year, I just wasn’t feeling the spirit. I was feeling kind of sorry for myself,” Klein said.

However, there’s just something about Christmas and the spirit of the season that had her out once again this year setting up the holiday display. The highlight? A mailbox where kids in the neighborhood can send letters to Santa.

“Last year was our first year. I had maybe 75 or 80 letters. Every night I read the letters and I help deliver them to Santa,” Klein said.

She has read just about everything you can imagine. However, one letter this year brought her to tears.

“She told Santa she was just really sad and angry and all she wanted for Christmas was just not to be sad anymore,” Klein explained.

That letter was written by 11-year-old Brooklyn Alexander. Brooklyn knew she was asking for a lot.

“I was asking for miracle. The miracle is to end this year on a good note,” Brooklyn said. “This year hasn’t been well and I just want my happiness back.”

Brooklyn lost her father and grandmother in a house fire in July. Brooklyn was also inside the home, but was rescued by good Samaritans. However, she spent almost two weeks in a hospital, unconscious and on a ventilator.

“It’s been pretty crazy, pretty tough, just getting through it. I just want people to know it’s real, the mental health issues, and I’m just glad she was able to bring it to someone’s attention,” said Brooklyn’s sister, Jazmine Alexander.

Little did anyone know, that “someone,” was Amber Klein, who knows what Brooklyn is going through. Klein’s father was also killed in a house fire.

“After I found out what Brooklyn had been through, honestly, I said to my dad, ‘I know that’s you.’ It happened for a reason,” she said.

Klein hopes to stay a part of Brooklyn’s life and help her with her sadness.

“I think as our relationship grows, we’ll be able to talk about it a little more. I want her to be able to come and talk about her dad and I think it would be good for me to talk about mine,” Klein said.

Both of their lives are forever intertwined, living proof of what Christmas is all about.

“It’s so heartwarming and to me that’s the magic of Christmas,” she said.

If you’d like to help Brooklyn or any of her six siblings, you can leave a card in that mailbox at 7599 Harlan Way in Arvada. Amber Klein is also leaving a box in her driveway for any gifts. She convinced Brooklyn to write a new letter to Santa with her Christmas wish list.