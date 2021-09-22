Artificial Christmas tree prices to skyrocket this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those wanting to purchase an artificial Christmas tree this holiday season need to get a head start as prices are set to quadruple.

Two main sellers of artificial trees are expecting to increase their prices by 20% to 25% this holiday season.

Large sellers say that labor shortages and shipping costs are to blame for the dramatic increase in prices.

Balsam Hill, a company that sells trees, wreaths and other decorations are expecting the cost to ship their products into the U.S. this year will be quadruple the price compared to last year.

However, they’re not the only ones facing shipping issues. The CEO of the National Tree Company states that they are having to fight just to get shipping containers to import their products.

Unfortunately, those shipping woes are not limited to artificial trees but can affect the arrival of gifts as well.

Patrick Penfield, a supply chain expert, says if you’re expecting to order anything for the holiday season the time to do it is now.

“If there’s any advice I’d give your viewers it’s this, buy early for the holiday season, because there will be a lack of availability and a lack of choices as the holiday season progresses,” says Penfield.