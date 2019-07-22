Arson investigation underway in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arson investigation is underway after a home was destroyed in a fire in Rutherford County Sunday afternoon.

The fire began around 4 p.m. at a home on Brown’s Chapel Road.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed and one person inside the home who had evacuated to safety, according to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue.

A firefighter with the department sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fire and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue said arson is suspected as the cause of the fire and it is under investigation by the department’s arson investigation unit and the La Vergne Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.