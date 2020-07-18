Arson investigation launched following France cathedral fire

FRANCE (CNN) – A historic church has caught fire in Western France.

Crews responded early Saturday morning to flames and smoke at the 15th century cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the city of Nantes.

Officials said the fire has been contained and did not reach the roof.

But the organ was destroyed.

The city’s mayor tells said flames broke out in three places and now an arson investigation has been launched.

It was just over a year ago that the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was badly damaged in a devastating fire.

