NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather has impacted people all across Middle Tennessee Friday, and now, it’s even stopping travelers from making it to Music City.
On Friday, Nashville International Airport stopped all flights from taking off or landing.
BNA spokesperson Stacey Nickens said the stoppage is due to weather in the area.
There is no word on when the airport will resume normal operations.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.