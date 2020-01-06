Arrington Fire and Rescue help assist other agencies in putting out a house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arrington Fire and Rescue were called on the scene Sunday to help put out a fire at a home in a remote part of Williamson County.

According to reports, Arrington Fire and Rescue were dispatched to help the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department along with Williamson Fire-Rescue to a Residential Structure Fire.

Authorities say, upon arrival smoke was showing from the rear of the structure. It was later determined that the home had a double roof resulting in the smoke giving the appearance that the fire was on the opposite side of the home.









The effort from several stations resulted in putting a stop to the spreading fire. Although the house is still heavily damaged by the heat and smoke, it allowed for some personal items to be saved and prevented a total loss.