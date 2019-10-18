Arrest made in McMinnville 10-year cold case

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After ten years, an arrest has been made in a ten year cold case in Warren County.

In August of 2009, officers responded to a shooting on Lawson Mill Road. Upon arrival, they found Rebecca Mooneyham shot and killed.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at Marty Judd’s home. According to the sheriff’s office, they found an AR-15 that had been altered to a fully automatic weapon.

Officers charged Judd with possession of prohibited weapons and also with homicide in connection to Mooneyham’s 2009 shooting death.