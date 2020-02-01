Arrest made after Nashville home shot several times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he shot into a Nashville home several times.

This happened on July 29th, 2018 in the 1000th block of Alice Street.

The victim says he was inside his home at the time of the shooting. He heard someone calling for him to come outside the home. The victim went to look from his front door to see who it was.

He says he saw Sean Caldwell standing outside of his home with a gun. The victim went to shut the door and that’s when Caldwell began shooting toward the victim and into the residence.

Caldwell then left the scene in a white vehicle.

The home was hit several times, one bullet going all the way through the residence from front to back. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The victim positively identified Caldwell from a photo lineup.

Caldwell is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.