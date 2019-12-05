Arrest in 22-year-old McMinnville murder case

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a joint investigation, a man was charged in connection to the death of his mother in 1996.

Paul Alvin Adcock, Sr. was indicted by a grand jury in Warren County on charges which include one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

In December of 1996, officers found Lela Adcock’s body in her home on Rebel Street in McMinnville.

During an investigation by the TBI, McMinnville Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received information that led to her son, Adcock Sr., who is believed to be responsible for her death.

Adcock Sr. is being held on a $57,000 bond in the Warren County Jail.