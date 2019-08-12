Arraignment for escaped inmate, accused killer Curtis Watson set for Wednesday 

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The arraignment for escaped inmate and accused killer, Curtis Watson, will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The arraignment will be held at the Lauderdale County Justice Center in Ripley, Tennessee, about 175 miles west of Nashville.

TIMELINE: The manhunt for ‘extremely dangerous’ felon, Curtis Watson

Watson was taken into custody on Sunday morning after an intense manhunt. He was taken into custody around 11 a.m. as he was coming out of a soybean field on Caroline Street, just 10 miles away from the prison he escaped from last Wednesday.

The search for Watson began after 64-year-old West Tennessee Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence on the property of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

(Photo: Submitted)

Investigators said she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Watson was booked into the Tipton County Jail. He faces first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery and escape charges.

At the time of his escape, he was serving a 15-year sentence on a conviction of especially aggravated kidnapping in Henry County. His sentence was set to expire in 2025.

He was previously convicted of aggravated child abuse in Carroll County. That sentence expired in 2011.