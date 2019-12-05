Army National Guard helicopter missing in Minnesota

A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter is missing after having taken off from an Army aviation facility in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Thursday, according to a National Guard spokesman.

The UH-60 Black Hawk lost communication with the tower sometime on Thursday afternoon, said Army Col. Joe Sharkey, director of communications for the Minnesota National Guard.

Sharkey could not provide details about the number of individuals on board the helicopter nor the aircraft’s flight destination.

A search effort for the helicopter was underway.

“The Minnesota Army National Guard is currently trying to work with local authorities in St. Cloud based on its flight pattern,” Sharkey told ABC News.

The St. Paul Fire Department said in a tweet on Thursday that it had deployed a rescue squadron following reports of the missing aircraft.

