Suspect armed with knife shot by Mt. Juliet officer at Providence Kroger

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the Mt. Juliet Providence Kroger Thursday morning.

Mt. Juliet police reported the alert at the Providence MarketPlace on South Mt. Juliet Road around 8 a.m. and said there is no current threat to the public.

Mt. Juliet police reported the armed suspect was taken into custody and is being treated at an area hospital. Their conditions was not immediately released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its agents are the scene after a Mt. Juliet officer shot a man reportedly armed with a knife in the parking lot. No officers were injured.

A victim, who was not injured but involved in the incident, is being interviewed by detectives and remained at the scene, according to Mt. Juliet police.

A spokesperson with Kroger told News 2 employees inside the store called police to the scene regarding the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

