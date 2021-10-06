Armed man shot by officers outside Hardeman County jail

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An armed man who approached the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office Wednesday morning was killed by officers, according to the district attorney general.

TBI in a press conference identified the deceased man as Andra Devon Murphy, 43, from Toone, TN.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Attorney General Mark Davidson said he received reports around 6:15 a.m. that several Bolivar Police officers encountered the armed man as he approached the jail at the county’s criminal justice center.

Officers fired several shots at the man, Davidson said. They attempted to give him CPR but the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

When asked what led to the officers firing their weapon, and specifically if the deceased man fired a shot, Davidson said he couldn’t provide that information at this time.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were on the scene in Bolivar and say the shooting involved a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened in a parking area outside the jail, Davidson said.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on the situation.

Hardeman County Circuit Court was closed Wednesday. The court released the following statement on social media:

“Due to a tragic incident occurring at the CJC during the early hours of October 6th, General Sessions Court has been rescheduled to October 13th.”