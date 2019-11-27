Armed and dangerous Texas fugitive captured in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed and dangerous fugitive wanted out of Texas was arrested in Putnam County Tuesday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, they received information that Michael D. Whitaker, who was considered armed and dangerous with a knife, was spotted around Elmore Town Road in Baxter driving a white Ford truck.

Officials said PCSO deputies tracked Whitaker to a home in Baxter, where he was arrested without incident.

PCSO officials say Whitaker was on parole out of Dallas County, Texas. He was wanted in Texas for theft of property over $750,000-$20,000 and three parole warrants.

Whitaker was wanted in Putnam County for interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.