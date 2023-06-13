UPDATE: Jonathan Paulman was captured Monday night, according to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect is on the run from St. Francis County, Ark. after walking away from a garden detail at a detention center, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jonathan Paulman was last seen around 8:30 Friday night leaving the detention center in a white, four-door pickup belonging to the county. He had been working on a garden detail when he escaped, authorities said.

The truck was recovered Sunday in Wynne, the sheriff said.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested in January after St. Francis authorities executed a search warrant and found a body buried behind a camper.

Sheriff Bobby May confirmed the victim is 39-year-old Brandon Lee Jones.

Jones’ mother Trina Reagan said she doesn’t know Paulman or his relationship with her son but was distraught after learning he escaped from jail.

“I was just hysterical shaking. It’s incomprehensible how he killed my son,” she said. “I don’t understand how you let him just walk away.”

May said Paulman had been working around the jail in the garden and as a mechanic in the jail shop for the last couple of months.

“Really good helper, good worker,” May said.

Paulman wasn’t an official jail trusty because he was charged with a felony, but had volunteered for work, May said.

As Paulman was working in the jail last Friday night, May said jailers “got busy, which they do often, and he just walked out the door.”

Jones’ aunt Beth Hamlin said their family wants answers.

“I hope there is an internal investigation,” she said. “I am 100 percent for inmates working, having a purpose in their stay but there really does need to be some sort of criteria, and I don’t think there is anybody that would say he met the criteria.”

Anyone with information should call the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611 or 911. May said he urged caution, but said he didn’t think Paulman was nearby.

“It’s highly improbable that anyone would just bump into him, he’s on the run. We’re gonna catch him. We always do catch them,” May said. “This is not the first inmate in my 35 years as being the sheriff, to walk off. But we’ll get him. We always do.”