Arkansas authorities: Slain cop shot 10 times in head

Sheriff’s officials say a police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and social media indicates his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released video and autopsy details from Saturday’s fatal shooting of Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when London Phillips approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range.

The autopsy indicates that any of the 10 shots to Carr’s head would have been fatal.