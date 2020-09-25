Argument in ‘Baby Joe’ case hearings continues

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day two of the Joseph Daniels motion hearing wrapped up with still a long list of motions to be heard. The motion to suppress evidence is only the second of 12 motions in the Dickson County hearing.

Prosecutors charged the father of Joe Clyde with homicide, following the confession. That he has since recanted.

Friday was spent diving deeper into the nearly five-hour questioning of Joseph Daniels, which included the polygraph test.

Joseph Daniels’ attorney spent much of the day trying to show his client is mentally ill and was coerced into confessing he killed his son.

The state saying “This isn’t a trick or a game you are having a pointed discussion, correct?” The agent responding yes.

The officer’s tone, demeanor and even touching of Jospeh Daniels following the polygraph test are some of the factors the defense is asking the judge to consider.

The defense says Joseph Daniels was illegally seized without probable cause or a proper arrest warrant.

The judge decided Friday afternoon that they will now pick back up the motions hearing once they are in the new courthouse. The earliest would happen is in December.