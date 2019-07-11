Are you a purple squirrel? Maybe.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Job recruiters have their own lexicon.

In researching today’s special reports, “Nashville 2019: Now Hiring,” News 2 encountered a phrase we hadn’t heard before.

In discussing the city’s current job climate, Nancy Eisenbrandt of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce told News 2’s Bob Mueller, “There is no question that there are pockets of shortages of specific talent. Some companies are looking for purple squirrels and they are hard to find.”

In the recruiting world, a “purple squirrel” is a candidate whose skills perfectly match the requirements for a job.

Many career websites, including talentlyft.com, say these candidates are very difficult to find. “The term’s implications mean that finding the perfect candidate is as realistic as finding a purple squirrel, almost impossible.”

