APSU releases safety guidelines for employee, student return to campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University released guidelines outlining how faculty staff, students and visitors will have to follow when they return to campus.

The university moved all classes to be fully online on March 23.

APSU is scheduled to resume on-campus instruction this fall. Starting on June 15, officials begin a phased return to campus process. Some employees will go back for a few hours each day. Students are encouraged to wait until June 22 to go back to the university.

In developing these guidelines, our team spent the last few months examining several different factors, including the concerns of high-risk individuals and the needs of students and employees with children who are struggling to find adequate child care. Our main goal in developing these guidelines was the safety and health of the entire Austin Peay community. Michael Kasitz, APSU assistant vice president for public safety

Guidelines for employees:

Participate in online training sessions hosted by Austin Peay’s Office of Human Resources

Take their temperature to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees

Must truthfully respond to any pre-screening questions

Guidelines for students, employees and visitors:

Wear a cloth or surgical-style mask or face covering following the guidelines of the CDC in closed areas

Large interior areas and outdoor areas are excluded unless people are within six feet of each other

Remote meetings for departments and student organizations are also recommended

For information on the guidelines, including risk levels, visit their website.

