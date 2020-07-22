APSU football coach abruptly resigns

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a letter from Austin Peay, Head Coach Mark Hudspeth was suspended without pay on June 17 for quote “recent unacceptable conduct.”

That suspension was supposed to last through July 10 but the school announced Hudspeth’s abrupt resignation on July 3. Austin Peay has not elaborated on what the conduct violations entailed.

Just four months ago, Hudspeth signed a contract extension through the year 2024. His salary, upwards of $270,000 dollars.

The news came as a major surprise considering he led Austin Peay to a record 11 wins and an Ohio Valley Conference Championship last season.

In a statement from July 3, Hudspeth cited the need to spend more time with his family, and said he would return to coaching quote “At the right time.”

