CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Austin Peay State University said they’re closing the Foy Fitness & Recreation Center due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The rec center will be closing immediately. Officials will reevaluate reopening in two weeks.

Their office will remain open with minimal staff from M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

