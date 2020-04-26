Likely tornado Saturday afternoon near the Wilson-Smith County line

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for east Wilson County and Smith County.
During the warning, they were able to establish debris being lofted into the air via the Dual-Pol Doppler Radar’s “correlation coefficient” product. This confirmed that the circulation had reached the ground.
Shortly after, we began to get reports via our viewers that there was confirmed damage on I-40 near the Wilson-Smith County line, including an overturned semi and trees down.
The tornado then lifted and dissipated not long after crossing into Smith County. So far, no reports of injuries have been received.