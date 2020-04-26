Likely tornado Saturday afternoon near the Wilson-Smith County line

Overturned semi on I-40 near Wilson-Smith County line from Keshia Spickard

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for east Wilson County and Smith County.

During the warning, they were able to establish debris being lofted into the air via the Dual-Pol Doppler Radar’s “correlation coefficient” product. This confirmed that the circulation had reached the ground.

Tornado in the inbound outbound winds (top graphic) and a debris signature (bottom graphic)

Shortly after, we began to get reports via our viewers that there was confirmed damage on I-40 near the Wilson-Smith County line, including an overturned semi and trees down.

Trees down on I-40 from Kayla Kubbe
Looking north from the Brush Creek area towards I-40 from Jim Lush
A cedar mill near Grant, TN
I-40 from Kayla Kubbe

The tornado then lifted and dissipated not long after crossing into Smith County. So far, no reports of injuries have been received.

