Apparent road rage in Mount Juliet leaves 1 man facing charges & police cautioning drivers

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of assaulting another driver in an apparent road rage incident in Mount Juliet Sunday night.

Mount Juliet police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the I-40 overpass on North Mount Juliet Road. The circumstance was so scary, the victim told police he was afraid for his life.

“He made statements that he thought he was going to be shot, and that’s when he called 911,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler with Mount Juliet Police.

Investigators said the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between drivers.

“The suspect tells us that he displayed his firearm simply because he thought the victim was following his vehicle too closely,” Capt. Chandler explained. “Now, from the victim’s perspective he didn’t realize there was any type of problem. Next thing he knows, he has a handgun in his direction.”

Mount Juliet investigators said 21-year-old Jaiden Burke pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward the other driver. While investigators responded to the scene, the suspect happened to drive by and the victim was able to identify him.

“In this circumstance, we had a very good victim, who was also a good witness,” Capt. Chandler said. “He was able to describe the vehicle well. The suspect also drove by the stop where our officers where speaking with the victim, but it doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes it happens on the interstate and vehicles are traveling at a very high speed.”

Ray Donovan spent the last few months driving cross country, and told News 2 he often sees aggressive driving on the interstate.

“I’m certainly careful. There’s a lot of crazy people out there,” Donovan said.

Donovan is from Texas and was visiting Tennessee when he was interviewed by News 2. He drives a large pick up truck with a trailer attached.

“What I’m noticing is a lot of people just don’t pay attention to the speed limits or even close to it,” said Donovan. “I’m pretty careful and I go slow, and I do the speed limit since I’ve got the trailer behind me. I’m so big that I think, maybe they give me a pass.”

Capt. Chandler said it’s important for drivers to stay calm and report as much information as possible, if they see or become a victim of road rage.

“Typically in road rage, you have one side that is typically aggravated. So, if you are the victim in this case, try not to get aggravated as well. Keep your distance. Keep your doors locked. Move away from this motorist. Stop if you have to. Slow down. Change lanes. Let the other motorist continue to go on,” said Chandler.