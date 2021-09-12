Apartment fire sends 1 to hospital in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor.

Everyone was rushed out of the building before crews arrived. They were able to contain the flames and reduce the damage.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Nashville fire officials say two units sustained damage.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.