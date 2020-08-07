AP: Bill Hagerty wins Republican Senate primary in Tennessee

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Hagerty overcame a challenge from trauma surgeon Manny Sethi to clinch his party’s nomination for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty ignored Sethi for most of the campaign, but in recent weeks the two brawled back-and-forth in TV ads over who was more conservative and loyal to Trump. Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994.

I just called Ambassador Hagerty to congratulate him on his victory. Tonight didn’t work out the way we hoped, but I’m so deeply grateful to every single one of you who supported our campaign, and I’m proud of what we fought for. Thank you, Tennessee. — Dr. Manny For Senate (@DrMannySenate) August 7, 2020

Hagerty will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November election.