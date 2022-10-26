NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An industrial chic-café in Nashville has announced it will close its doors this year but has big plans to reopen under a new concept.

On Wednesday morning, Anzie Blue, a coffee, CBD and wellness shop located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, announced that its doors will be closing for good in December.

The restaurant first opened its doors during the brink of the pandemic in West Nashville in December 2019 and tripled its space when it moved to the Hillsboro Village location.

In an Instagram post, the establishment let customers know they will continue to be a beacon for music, creative southern food and special events- but just under a new concept.

Anzie Blue’s last date of service will be December 18, 2022. We will reopen in January 2023 as a virbant and welcoming Nashville event. We are excited to create a space where all of our patrons can enjoy and express themselves. Guest can look forward to attending cooking classes, drag brunches, draq queen bingo, songwriter series and community events within the newly-envisioned space.” Anzie Blue

Anzie Blue ensured customers that the closing of the café is not a goodbye but instead a new chapter.