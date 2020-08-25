Antiques Roadshow cancels 2020 production tour events due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antiques Roadshow is cancelling all 2020 production tour events due to COVID-19, according to a release from their marketing team.

They released the following statement:

It is hugely disappointing to not bring ROADSHOW to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. But our top priority is—and always will be—the safety and health of our guests, volunteers, appraisers, staff and crew. I look forward to when the show can be back on the road safely. Executive Producer Marsha Bemko

As far as production in 2021 goes, producers said they will follow advice from government and health organizations in regard to future dates and locations.

It’s not currently confirmed which cities or venues the show will visit next year. The show was supposed to film in Tennessee in May, but were postponed.

