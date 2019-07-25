Antioch woman says driver crashing into her garage is part of bigger problem for neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday evening, an Antioch woman says a driver crashed into her garage on Dover Glen Drive.

The woman, Kyndra Cameron, says the crash is indicative of a bigger speeding problem on the street.

“We see crashes all the time,” said Cameron.

Cameron caught the aftermath of the crash into her garage on video. She said the driver’s car came to a resting stop, completely inside her carport, and then he tried to back out his vehicle.

“It sounded like an explosion.”

She said the driver told her that he was run off the road by another car. At the time, her daughter was inside the kitchen, located adjacent to her garage.

“My daughter could’ve died. This could’ve been fatal. If she had walked toward the garage door in that moment, she would’ve been killed – instantly.”

Metro Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher represents the district. She said she’s tried to address a speeding problem on Dover Glen Drive for years,

“I’ve repeatedly addressed my concerns to Public Works. The neighbors have expressed their concerns to Public Works.”

Metro Public Works told News 2 that the speed limit has been reduced from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Spokeswoman Cortnye Stone added that “Public Works has plans to install speed cushions on the street.”



The plans, found here, are dated August 30, 2018.

In response to the plan Cameron said, “It’s unsafe and you’re not caring enough about the people.”

Vercher said, “I’m trying to implore Public Works to go ahead and get these speed cushions installed. Because we don’t want to be reactive like that, we’re a better city.”

Neighbors gave News 2 photos showing they’ve seen on the street over the past two years. They say the photos show near head-on collisions.

Metro Public Works didn’t give News 2 a timeline for when the speed cushions will be installed. Earlier this year the agency relaunched its Traffic Calming Program.

Vercher criticized the program saying, “It creates a ‘Hunger Games’ dynamic for neighborhoods. What ends up happening, as you can see with Dover Glen, neighborhoods that really need speed mitigation and traffic calming improvements [beyond the least intrusive] are being left out. They need to revamp it, it’s not working.”

Metro Public Works closed its summer application round for its Traffic Calming program on Monday. Previously, they accepted traffic calming requests year-round, which led to the unending backlog.

Vercher added that speed cushion plans for Dover Glen Road have been completed long before the relaunch of the Traffic Calming program,

“They’ve dropped the ball.”

Vercher went on to say that this most recent crash represents another reason why the Antioch area needs their its own respective police precinct,

“Public works can do their part but we still need the enforcement from the police department also.”

Vercher, who is running for re-election, said she plans to continue advocating for an Antioch police precinct and for safety features on Dover Glen Drive.

Cameron said, “We need help and we need it to happen now.”

News 2 reached out to Vercher’s opponent in the race for District 28. No response was received from Riki Dwivedi.