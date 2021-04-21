Antioch mother in custody following murder indictment for death of 3-year-old daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch woman surrendered to police on Wednesday following a grand jury indictment charging her with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter.

In July of 2020, three-year-old Paris Clark-Wilcox was found unresponsive inside a Saddlecreek Way residence in Antioch.

The child was then taken to a Smyrna hospital by her mother, 24-year-old Prestina Clark-Wilcox. The three-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after.

The medical examiner said Paris died of acute fentanyl intoxication. Youth Services Detectives determined Prestina was addicted to illegal drugs. A small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested positive for cocaine was found in Prestina’s bed when officers arrived to check the home after the child died.

Investigators believe the child ingested her mother’s illegal drugs. Prestina surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center on Wednesday. The grand jury indictment charged Prestina with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.

A criminal court judge set her bond at $250,000.