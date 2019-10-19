Antioch man stabs woman, himself; Hits police car while trying to get away

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch man was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman and himself then hit a police cruiser as he tried to get away.

Officers responded Saturday morning to a home on Wildgrove Drive in Antioch.

Officials said officers arrived and found a woman stabbed multiple times. The man suspected of the stabbing was in his car and stabbed himself several times. He then drove into a police cruiser while trying to drive away.

Police said the man stopped a short distance away and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

