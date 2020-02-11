Antioch man indicted for murder of mother, teen son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Davidson County Grand Jury report, the man accused of killing a mother and her teenage son has been indicted for murder.

According to the indictment, a grand jury determined Jermaine Agee did kill Mayra Garcia and her son 13-year-old Jayden Taylor in October of 2019.

Agee was indicted on Tuesday on 10 charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

MORE: Woman, teen son stabbed to death in Antioch; Suspect in custody

Mayra Garcia and her son 13-year-old Jayden Taylor died after Metro police said Jermaine Agee entered his estranged girlfriend’s home on Sonoma Trace in Antioch through a back door and began attacking the family.

The Criminal Court Clerk tells News 2 there’s no arraignment date set for Agee yet.