Antioch man charged with attempted murder of wife after argument over truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man stabbed his wife repeatedly with two separate kitchen knives, one of which broke, as she begged for her life, an arrest warrant alleges.

The paperwork states Eric Lopez, 53, argued with his wife about their vehicle Saturday outside of their home on Wildgrove Drive, as she attempted to leave for work. Lopez reportedly wanted to get the vehicle fixed, while his wife stated she wanted to get the oil changed.

According to Metro police, Lopez became angry, went into the house and returned with a large kitchen knife. He then stabbed his wife in the neck, as she tried to block the cuts and fell backward on the ground, while begging for her life, officers explained.

(Courtesy: DeeDee Whitehead)

The arrest warrant alleges Lopez told his wife they were “both going to go,” as he stabbed her repeatedly until the knife broke from the handle. He then removed a second kitchen knife from his pocket and continued to stab the victim, the paperwork states.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing screams and spotting the victim in the driveway. When officers arrived at the home, they located Lopez sitting in a truck. As they attempted to get him to exit the vehicle, they said he stabbed himself in the abdomen.

Police said Lopez then put the truck in gear and attempted to flee, ramming into a police vehicle and another car at the intersection of Wildgrove Drive and Sunnyvale Drive. Lopez reportedly exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand and a taser was used to disable him and take him into custody.

Lopez and his wife were both transported to a hospital with critical injuries, police revealed.

Lopez was released from the hospital Monday night and immediately booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and assault on an officer. His bond was set at $950,000; however, jail records show he was not eligible for release due to a hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

