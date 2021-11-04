Antioch man charged with arson after Smyrna hotel fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man was arrested for felony drug and arson charges after escaping a fire at a Smyrna hotel early Thursday morning.

The Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) and Smyrna Police Department (SPD) were called to the Uptown Suites hotel located at 742 President Place just before 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from one of the rooms. SDF successfully extinguished the fire, but the room was reportedly damaged.

Officials say, Steve Beshara, 39, was in the room at the time but managed to escape. He was then charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. SFD also charged him with aggravated arson and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Beshara was evaluated at the hospital and then booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center with a $123,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.