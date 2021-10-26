Antioch man assaulted, smothered by roommate with pillow

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he assaulted his state-mandated roommate at an apartment complex in Antioch.

According to arrest affidavits, Abdul McAllister was reportedly acting aggressively and throwing things when his roommate ran out of their apartment on Hickory Highlands Drive. He then ran back into the room after he heard a caretaker and witness screaming for help.

Metro police said McAllister then turned toward his roommate, punched him in the face, threw him down on the bed and smothered him with a pillow. The victim reportedly couldn’t breathe but managed to kick and push McAllister off him, kicking a hole through a window nearby.

When police arrived, warrants reported McAllister told them, “I snapped, I’m ready to go to jail to do my time.” Officials found the victim bleeding from his face and foot.

McAllister also admitted to having a pillow in his hand during the fight but claimed he did not do anything with it, officials say. He was arrested shortly after.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.