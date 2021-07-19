Antioch family loses everything in apartment fire days after getting married

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly two weeks after an apartment fire that displaced 15 people and sent two firefighters to the hospital, some families are still trying to find a new permanent home.

Marti Risco and her wife Miranda Harris have five children. Marti’s mother also lives with them. They were hanging out at the pool on July 8th when they started hearing some neighbors scream. According to a fire investigator, the fire started in one of their kid’s bedrooms due to a short circuit and quickly spread to three other units.

Five days prior, Marti and Miranda got married.

“It was the picture perfect wedding,” Risco said. “It was nice for us to and then for this to happen is a punch to the gut. They said it will make or break you and we think it will make us stronger in the long run, but it’s hard.”

They left with nothing but the bathing suits on their back and checked into a hotel room where they have been ever since. All of them are sharing the same room with a king size bed, air mattresses and a pull out couch.

“It hurts because it was our home and everything we own is still in there,” Risco said.

It’s hard for them not to think about how different the circumstances might be if they were inside.

“We don’t want to focus on the ‘what if’ because it’s scary, what if it happened in the middle of the night? We wouldn’t be here,” Harris said.

The family says the apartment complex has not been able to let them back inside to see if any of their personal belongings or important documents are salvageable. The Red Cross was able to give them $800, but the funds quickly ran out.

“We just want to have a home again,” Harris said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of being able to secure a new home.