Antioch community in shock after murder of mother, teen son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A community is in shock after a mother and her teenage son were brutally murdered just one week after the woman took out an order of protection against the man accused of stabbing them to death.

Mayra Garcia and her son 13-year-old Jayden Taylor died Monday morning after Metro police said Jermaine Agee entered his estranged girlfriend’s home on Sonoma Trace in Antioch through a back door and began attacking the family.

Once inside the home, he went into the kitchen where police said he got a butcher type knife and went from bedroom-to-bedroom.

Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said Agee told the victims to sit on the couch and allegedly told them that “someone was going to die.”

Police said while on the couch, Garcia’s 16-year-old daughter Alexis Taylor got into a confrontation with Agee and at some point, Garcia intervened.

“We think during this time more stab wounds were likely inflicted. The mother ran out of the residence, as did the 16-year-old and an eight-year-old,” Aaron said.

Across the street, Frank Vickers tells News 2 he thought he heard a bump at his door, but it wasn’t until about an hour later he discovered the mother on his porch.

“I opened my curtain, I look out my window and I see what I think is a body and I think am I seeing this right? I look again and I look harder and I’m like that is a body on my porch,” Vickers explained.

Still in disbelief he waved down police who have set up crime scene tape at his neighbors home.

“It’s just an eerie, eerie feeling to have something like that happen to you this close to home with people you know, I would have never imagined it so I’m kind of still in shock right now,” Vickers said.

(Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

According to police, the teen ran to a friend’s house down the street, where 911 was called.

“The eight-year-old also ran out of the residence and was taken in by a next-door neighbor,” Aaron explained

Upon their arrival, police discovered Garcia’s 13-year-old son Jayden Taylor in his bed with stab wounds.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he died. Garcia was also pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 16-year-old daughter, Alexis, remains in critical condition. The eight-year-old child who escaped the home was not harmed.

“The mother is deceased, one of the children is deceased, yet another child is in very critical condition and the eight-year-old, who was forced to witness all this, is old enough to comprehend. We’ve already spoken to her. She’s given us information as to what occurred inside the home. It’s just a horrible, horrible thing,” Aaron said.

He continued, “The neighborhood has been impacted. The folks who knew the family has been impacted. This type of thing should not be happening anywhere. This type of thing should not be happening in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Police said Agee fled the home in Garcia’s Volkswagen Jetta, which was later recovered near the Knights Inn on Bell Road close to Interstate 24. The Jetta was towed from the scene by Metro police just before 7 a.m.

Before he was taken into custody, employees at the Burger King on Bell Road at Hickory Hollow Parkway told News 2 Agee came into the restaurant around 7:30 a.m. He reportedly changed his clothes in the restaurant’s bathroom and left a bloody fingerprint on a door.

Agee was taken into custody at the Ashley Homestore Outlet across the street from the Burger King around 8:45 a.m. He was found sitting by a trash can.

Police said at the time of his arrest, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant after Garcia filed a complaint that Agee had assaulted her during a domestic argument on Sept. 30.

According to an affidavit, Agee “aggressively confronted” Garcia at one of her 8-year-old daughter’s school over reported cheating allegations. School staff noted Garcia had bruises on her face and she reportedly told officers she was scared to call police out of fear he would harm her again. Agee left school property after the argument.

“She took out an order of protection against him and a domestic assault warrant against him October 1. Where he had been between then and today remains to be determined. Although, we do know from homeless persons in the Hickory Hollow area at the homeless camp, that Agee had been there and frequented it. It’s unknown how he got to the home today,” Aaron said.

Agee was taken to Metro Nashville General Hospital for a wound to his hand. He has since been released and is in police custody. He faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A motive for the deadly stabbings has not been released. Police say Agee is refusing to be interviewed by South precinct detectives.

Agee also served nearly three years from 2015 to 2018 for robbery and theft convictions in Alabama. He was released from custody in June of 2018.

Agee was also arrested in Davidson County at the end of July for being a fugitive from justice out of Alabama. Police say it appears as though he surrendered himself to Metro police, but those charges were dismissed from Alabama on Aug. 13th.

The children’s father is a former Metro police officer. Lewis Taylor told News 2 his daughter Alexis is still in the trauma unit but doing better.

“She’s a hero. She saved my youngest daughter,” said Taylor.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and, last Saturday, Metro police officers and advocates gathered on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge downtown to show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Victims of domestic violence can receive assistance through the YWCA’s 24-hour hotline, 1-800-334-4628. The MNPD’s Domestic Violence Division, 615-880-3000, is staffed with detectives and counselors to help end physically abusive relationships. Nashville’s Office of Family Safety, 615-880-1100, also stands ready to assist domestic violence victims.