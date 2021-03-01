Antioch carjacking suspect caught on camera sentenced to 117 months in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man unknowingly captured on an in-car video system making his getaway after carjacking another man, was sentenced to 117 months in prison Monday, according to a release from the Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The release states 23-year-old Shaun Harris pleaded guilty in October 2020 to carjacking someone while holding a gun.

Harris has been in custody since May 2019 and given credit for 33′ months time served for the carjacking charge.

Court documents state on the evening of May 24, 2018, Harris and a juvenile, robbed and carjacked a man at gunpoint at the Hickory Hollow apartment complex in Antioch.

As the duo drove away in the victim’s car, the in-car camera system activated and recorded their getaway. After driving a bit, Harris saw the camera and ripped it out of the car. He then threw it out the window.

Metro police were able to gain access to the vehicles camera remotely and captured video of the suspects.

The video was then posted to social media and shared. This led to the identification of Harris and the juvenile involved as well as the recovery of the victim’s vehicle.