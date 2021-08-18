Antioch business owner charged with shooting, critically wounding suspected thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch business owner has been arrested after police said he shot and critically wounded a man he suspected of trying to steal from his shop.

Metro police responded around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire at a business on Mt. View Road, not far from Hickory Hollow Parkway.

(Photo: WKRN)

When officers arrived, they said they located a man with a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where investigators said he was listed in critical condition.

An arrest warrant states 38-year-old Noel Allen told detectives he saw the man on his property and believed he was attempting to commit a theft, so he sent his wife to the business to prevent the man from leaving.

When Allen showed up at the scene, the police report alleges he confronted the man and assaulted him, then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg.

CRIME TRACKER: Find the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee →

Allen was later arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $8,000.

A booking photo for Allen was not immediately released by law enforcement.