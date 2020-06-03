Antibody testing now widely available in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twelve CareNow Urgent Care clinics, across Middle Tennessee, now offer COVID-19 antibody testing.​ Dr. Robert Cranfield, Market Medical Director for CareNow Nashville, explained it’s a simple blood test yielding results within 48 hours. ​



“The sensitivity and the specificity are very high. They’re approaching 100%. So, if you’ve had it, it’s almost 100% likely that we’ll be able to find it. Specificity means it’s very specific for that type of virus,” said Cranfield.

​

These test results will assist the Health Department in studying the population exposed to the virus, either identifying those at risk who have not been previously infected or identifying people who have been previously infected but had mild or no symptoms. ​

​

“When you have these statistics,” explained Cranfield, “You really determine what is the prevalence of the virus in the community. We can’t know that without doing testing.”​

​

It’s unclear if antibodies offer full protection against being reinfected with Covid-19, although initial findings show it does to some extent. ​Doctors say most insurances cover the cost of the test and a government program is covering the expense for those uninsured.

The clinics are open from 8a.m. -7p.m. weekdays and 8a.m.-5p.m. on weekends.

