Anti-tax referendum in Davidson County struck down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special anti-tax referendum that was supposed to take place in Davidson County on July 27 is not going to happen.

Tuesday afternoon, Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins struck down the referendum submitted by the group 4 Good Government. Last month, Davidson County Election Commission voted in favor of putting the referendum on a ballot this summer.

Voters would have had the option to approve or disapprove six amendments including limit property tax increases and roll back a 34 percent property tax increase, giving the public the power to recall elected officials, abolish lifetime benefits to elected officials, protect publicly-owned parks, and protect voter-sponsored amendments and the promises to Nashville for professional sports facilities.

Metro Government filed a lawsuit against the ballot, which led to a judge to make the final decision. The special election would have cost the city upwards of $800,000 to put on at all precincts.

In a statement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, in part, “We’re building a great city, and we’re grateful for a ruling that prevents a small group from hijacking Nashville’s future with an unconstitutional California-style referendum.”

Comment from Mayor John Cooper on Referendum Decision: pic.twitter.com/ANr0EnSolg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 22, 2021

Mayor Cooper went on to say the city’s next budget will make investments in students, infrastructure, and affordable housing.