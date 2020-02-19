Another online home-buying platform launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An online home-buying platform, Bungalo, has officially launched in Nashville.

Bungalo is the all-in-one home-buying platform that guides buyers through searching, touring and online offers for residential homes.

Bungalo is taking distressed or under-priced homes, renovating them and putting the money back into the pocket of the buyer, Deborah Bradley, the company’s president, told News 2 Wednesday.

According to Bradley, the company has already sold 16 homes in Nashville for $375,000 on average. Another 15-20 homes are in the process of being renovated.

“We think Nashville is growing and expanding and people are stressed about buying homes and we know we can alleviate that,” Bradley said.​

Bungalo offers a number of thoroughly inspected homes in the Nashville area, ranging from the low $200s-to $950,000 across the Nashville metro area, giving consumers a ‘simple’ way to purchase a new home.



“The whole ecosystem of the housing market is essentially broken,” she said, “We can take these homes that are probably more distressed than buyers want to buy and take these renovate them and put them on the market with assurances of the product performance of that home.”

Every home for sale on bungalohomes.com is rigorously inspected and comes backed by a free 1-year warranty.

Buyers also enjoy the ease and convenience of instant touring anytime from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, the Bungalo app is your key and we’re told the online offer process takes a matter of minutes.

To browse from Bungalo’s selection of homes in the Nashville area, please visit bungalohomes.com/homes/nashville-tn